Shares of communication services companies rose. Netflix shares soared after Goldman Sachs added the stock to its Conviction List and said a pullback from the record set last July presents an attractive buying opportunity. "We continue to believe Netflix's investment in content, technology and distribution will continue to drive subscriber growth well above consensus expectations both in the U.S. and internationally," Goldman analysts wrote in a note.

-Amy Pessetto, amy.pessetto@dowjones.com