Communications Services Shares Move Higher -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications-services companies rose.

The New York Times editorial page chief resigned, becoming the second prominent U.S. newspaper editor to lose his job over decisions related to coverage of civil unrest following the killing of George Floyd.

The chief financial officer of Pinterest said the company is working to keep revenue flowing without alienating cash-strapped advertisers that use its online image-sharing platform. Pinterest relies primarily on retailers and packaged-goods companies for advertising revenue, and in recent weeks it has received an increasing number of requests for payment extensions from advertisers struggling with the fallout from coronavirus pandemic-related lockdowns, CFO Todd Morgenfeld said.

So far, Pinterest hasn't granted recurring extensions, but executives have discussed specific invoices with some advertisers facing extreme circumstances, Mr. Morgenfeld said.

