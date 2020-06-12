Communications Services Shares Move Higher -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications-services shares climbed.

The state of California has said film and television production can resume Friday, roughly three months after being shut down because of the Covid-19 pandemic. But before actors, directors, producers and crews return to set, a range of issues need to be resolved, including coronavirus-safety protocols, privacy concerns and insurance coverage.

Twitter said it removed from its platform about 174,000 accounts it labeled as fake and operated by the Chinese government to push its narratives about the coronavirus, Hong Kong protests and other topics.

Tencent took a 1.6% stake in Warner Music Group, according to a regulatory filing, further reinforcing the Chinese internet giant's presence in the music industry.

Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com