Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Communications Services Shares Move Higher -- Communications Services Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/12/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

Communications-services shares climbed.

The state of California has said film and television production can resume Friday, roughly three months after being shut down because of the Covid-19 pandemic. But before actors, directors, producers and crews return to set, a range of issues need to be resolved, including coronavirus-safety protocols, privacy concerns and insurance coverage.

Twitter said it removed from its platform about 174,000 accounts it labeled as fake and operated by the Chinese government to push its narratives about the coronavirus, Hong Kong protests and other topics.

Tencent took a 1.6% stake in Warner Music Group, according to a regulatory filing, further reinforcing the Chinese internet giant's presence in the music industry. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.32% 441 End-of-day quote.17.41%
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP. 2.60% 30.77 Delayed Quote.0.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:48pUtilities Shares Slip -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:46pCommunications Services Shares Move Higher -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:44pTechnology Shares Climb Amid Optimism -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:41pBanks, Real Estate Stocks Lead the Market Higher -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:38pThe government confirmed Estonia's views on the revision of the Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Directive
PU
05:38pGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF ESTONIA : The government supports the European Union's economic recovery plan
PU
05:37pConsumer Shares Move Higher as Americans Grow More Optimistic -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:33pHealth Care Shares Rise; Coronavirus Worries Continue -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:31pIndustrials Climb After Steep Declines Thursday -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:29pMaterials Shares Rebound Following Thursday's Rout -- Materials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC : GAMES WORKSHOP : Trading update on close of financial year ended 31 May 2020
2AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURAL COMPANY LIMI : Luxury food industry turns sour amid global coronavirus lockdowns
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : WALL ST WEEK AHEAD: Investors bet bounce in value stocks will stick
4MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Advances Late-Stage Development of its Vaccine against COVID-19
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA AT $1,000: too much too soon for some analysts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group