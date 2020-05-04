Communications Services Shares Rise Amid Deal News -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications-services companies were higher amid deal news.

Spain's Telefónica said on Monday that it is in talks with U.S. tycoon John Malone's cable group Liberty Global over a possible merger of their U.K. operations, in a deal that would create a new television and mobile company with a combined value of almost GBP28 billion, including debt and anticipated synergies.

Meanwhile, private-equity firm Silver Lake has struck a deal to invest $750 million in Indian telecommunications and technology giant Jio Platforms. The deal comes less than two weeks after Facebook said it would pay $5.7 billion for a nearly 10% stake in Jio, a subsidiary of Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries.

Hedge fund Elliott Management is financing a high-stakes patent lawsuit against Quibi, the new streaming service founded by entertainment veteran Jeffrey Katzenberg, according to people familiar with the situation, putting power players of Wall Street and Hollywood on a collision course.

Almar Latour has been named chief executive officer of Dow Jones and publisher of The Wall Street Journal, the company said Monday.

NBCUniversal said it is tapping Cesar Condé to replace Andy Lack as its top news executive and is combining all TV and streaming operations into a single unit, as part of a broad restructuring at the media company.

