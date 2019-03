Shares of communication services companies edged lower. AT&T said it renewed a contract with Viacom to continue carrying Viacom's channels, avoiding a programming blackout that would have left more than 24 million pay-TV customers without channels such as MTV and Nickelodeon. British satellite group Inmarsat has agreed to a $3.4 billion takeover offer from a consortium of private equity and pension plan investors.

-Amy Pessetto, amy.pessetto@dowjones.com