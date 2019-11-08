Communications Services Up After Disney Earnings -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies rose after strong earnings from Walt Disney.

Shares of the entertainment conglomerate rose after it posted third-quarter revenue in excess of Wall Street targets, helped by strong box-office receipts for its summer movies, including "Toy Story 4" and demand for ESPN sports content.

Disney received a further lift from reports that incumbent streaming player Amazon.com agreed to carry Disney's new streaming service on its Fire TV devices.

"Disney last night, again, was positive; there've been a host of companies in various sectors that have assuaged fears that the economy is teetering on a precipice," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.

Shares of News Corp., the publisher of this newswire, The Wall Street Journal and other publications, swung to a quarterly loss, hurt by an impairment charge at its in-store marketing and coupon business, and the effects of foreign-exchange translation.

