News : Economy & Forex
Communications Services Up After Disney Earnings -- Communications Services Roundup

08/05/2020 | 05:17pm EDT

Communications services companies rose after a strong earnings report from one major company.

Walt Disney shares rallied after demand for its Disney + streaming service cushioned slowdowns at theme parks and other business lines.

AT&T's HBO Max is losing the Harry Potter franchise on Aug. 25, less than three months after the streaming service's launch, to its new rival at Comcast, Peacock.

Discovery's revenue in the second quarter decreased by nearly 12%, as the coronavirus pandemic took a toll on advertising revenue for the owner of networks such as HGTV and Food Network.

World Wrestling Entertainment hired Nick Khan of Creative Artist Agency as its new president and chief revenue officer, the company said Wednesday, after Chairman and Chief Executive Vince McMahon clashed with former co-presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson.

New York Times posted a 44% decline in second-quarter advertising revenue as the punishing impact of the coronavirus outbreak offset a record increase in digital subscriptions.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMCAST CORPORATION -2.13% 42.29 Delayed Quote.-3.91%
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY 1.26% 47.38 Delayed Quote.42.68%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 8.80% 127.61 Delayed Quote.-18.90%
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC. 2.14% 45.26 Delayed Quote.-31.69%
