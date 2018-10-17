Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Communications Services Up After Netflix Earnings - Communications Services Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 10:47pm CEST

Communications-services companies rose after a strong earnings report from Netflix spurred bullish bets on Internet companies.

A federal court set a Dec. 6 oral argument date for the Justice Department's appeal of a decision in favor of AT&T's(T) acquisition of Time Warner.

Several public funds with holdings in social network Facebook, including New York City's pension funds, are backing a shareholder proposal to push out Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg as chairman, in the wake of data-sharing controversy.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK 0.40% 159.42 Delayed Quote.-13.00%
NETFLIX 5.28% 364.7 Delayed Quote.73.54%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:14pGlobal trade system could be harmed without action - WTO's Azevedo
RE
11:13pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks End Choppy Session Slightly Lower After Fed Minutes
DJ
11:08pEERE OFFICE OF ENERGY EFFICIENCY AND RENEWABLE E : Driving to a Hydrogen Future
PU
11:08pU S DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY : Driving to a Hydrogen Future
PU
11:07pSpotify takes minor stake in music distributor DistroKid
RE
11:04pSeven international banks agree to launch digital trade finance network
RE
10:50pUtilities Down As Treasury Yields Tick Up - Utilities Roundup
DJ
10:47pKinder Morgan Canada's profit surges on TransMountain sale
RE
10:47pCommunications Services Up After Netflix Earnings - Communications Services Roundup
DJ
10:45pU.S. data drags oil lower; dollar up after Fed minutes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : UBER IPO PROPOSALS VALUE COMPANY AT $120 BILLION: WSJ
2FRESENIUS : Fresenius Medical Care Shares Tank After Profit Warning
3ASML HOLDING : ASML : Reports EUR 2.8 Billion Sales in Q3, Expects EUR 3 Billion Sales in Q4 - ASML Sees Furth..
4AT&T : Netflix record subscriber growth dispels Wall Street worries
5ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : Roche Sales Grow, Buoyed by New Drugs

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.