Communications Services Up After Netflix Earnings - Communications Services Roundup

Communications-services companies rose after a strong earnings report from Netflix spurred bullish bets on Internet companies.

A federal court set a Dec. 6 oral argument date for the Justice Department's appeal of a decision in favor of AT&T's(T) acquisition of Time Warner.

Several public funds with holdings in social network Facebook, including New York City's pension funds, are backing a shareholder proposal to push out Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg as chairman, in the wake of data-sharing controversy.

