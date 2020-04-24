Communications Services Up After Verizon Earnings -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services rose after Verizon's earnings report.

Verizon Communications said the coronavirus pandemic weighed on its wireless-phone business in the March quarter as Americans bought fewer new smartphones amid widespread store closures.

The largest U.S. wireless carrier by subscribers tempered its financial forecasts for the rest of the year, lowering its profit goals and withdrawing its revenue targets, as reported earlier.

AT&T Chief Executive Randall Stephenson said he will retire at the end of June, handing leadership of one of the world's largest media and telecommunications companies to longtime deputy John Stankey.

