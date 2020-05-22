Communications Services Up Ahead Of HBO Max Launch -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies rose as investors bet the sector will adjust to changing media-consumption habits.

Shares of AT&T ticked up ahead of the Wednesday launch of its HBO Max streaming service, which will feature a range of movies, original content and archived shows, comprising the Time Warner studio's competitor to Walt Disney, Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Private-equity firm KKR agreed to invest $1.5 billion in Indian telecommunications company Jio Platforms, joining a group of investors that includes Facebook.

