Communications services companies rose ahead of Netflix's hotly anticipated earnings report due next week.

Shares of Netflix, one of the biggest gainers on the stock market this year rose by a further 8% Friday to close near $550, almost double its midMarch lows.

A number of popular apps such as Spotify and Tinder experienced outages for several hours on Friday because of what Facebook said was a bug in its software for iPhone users.

