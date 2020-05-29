Communications Services Up Amid Deal Activity -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies rose amid deal activity.

Comcast plans to spin off its Blockgraph unit, deserved to help companies created targeted advertising, and sell two-thirds of it to Charter Communications and ViacomCBS in an effort to give greater scale to ad buyers relying on the platform.

Chinese Internet conglomerate Tencent Holdings is in discussions to buy a stake in Warner Music Group as part of the record company's initial public offering, a key test for a new-issue market that has been hobbled by the coronavirus pandemic.

