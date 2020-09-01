Communications Services Up Amid Deal Activity -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies rose amid deal activity.

AT&T is exploring the potential sale of its digital advertising operations, a sign the telecommunications company is curbing its ambitions to become a force on Madison Avenue, The Wall Street Journal reported. The reports came shortly after AT&T began exploring alternatives for its satellite-television unit, DirecTV.

A new streaming service named VUit featuring more than 200 TV stations, including many owned by Gray Television and Meredith, launched Tuesday, part of an effort by local-television groups to make their content more broadly available.

Telecom Italia accepted U.S. investment firm KKR's $2.15 billion binding offer to acquire a minority stake in a new co-investment project called FiberCop, intended to become a new nationwide ultrafast broadband network.

Satellite operator Intelsat continues to expand despite filing for bankruptcy earlier this year to address billions of dollars in debt, agreeing to purchase the in-flight broadband business of Gogo Inc. for $400 million.

Frontier Communications named former Verizon Communications executive John Stratton as its executive chairman, tapping a longtime telecom operator to lead the internet provider as it emerges from bankruptcy.

