Communications Services Up Amid Deal Speculation -- Communications Services Roundup

08/18/2020 | 05:44pm EDT

Communications services companies rose amid deal speculation.

ViacomCBS is in talks to sell technology news and reviews site CNET to digital-media holding company Red Ventures for about $500 million, The Wall Street Journal reported, as the media giant looks to shed noncore assets and focus on video streaming.

Among the other assets under consideration for sale are Viacom's book-publishing unit Simon & Schuster.

NBCUniversal said Vice Chairman Ron Meyer, a towering figure at its Hollywood studio, is leaving the company after he disclosed having a consensual affair and paying the woman a settlement. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

