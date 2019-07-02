Communications Services Up Amid Growth Optimism -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications-services companies rose amid optimism about the outlook for the sector's growth. High-growth stocks are likely to outperform major indexes in a "late cycle" bull market, said strategists at brokerage Credit Suisse, in a note to clients. Facebook shares rose. The social network is cracking down on cancer-treatment misinformation after a report from The Wall Street Journal found it was rife on the site and on Alphabet's YouTube service, which also has responded. Dish Network named a company veteran, Paul Orban, its next finance chief, a move that comes as the satellite-TV operator looks to transform its business amid declining subscriptions in its core segment.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com