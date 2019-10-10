Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Communications Services Up Amid Hopes for Huawei - Communications Services Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 05:26pm EDT

Communications services companies rose as traders rotated into sectors most sensitive to U.S.-Chinese negotiations.

The U.S. ban on doing business with Huawei Technologies has clouded the outlook for 5G network infrastructure building worldwide by sidelining a key equipment maker. The Trump administration moved to allow more U.S. companies to do business with Huawei in a sign of good faith ahead of trade talks Thursday.

Cisco Systems fell after analysts at brokerage Goldman Sachs cut their rating on the maker of networking equipment, citing a likely "pause" in telecom spending ahead of 5G network rollouts.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CISCO SYSTEMS -1.47% 46.15 Delayed Quote.8.10%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC. 1.53% 199.87 Delayed Quote.18.15%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:11pICSID INTERNATIONAL CENTRE FOR SETTLEMENT OF INV : OperaFund Eco-Invest SICAV PLC and Schwab Holding AG v. Kingdom of Spain (ICSID Case No. ARB/15/36)
PU
06:10pWho's who in the high-level Chinese trade delegation in Washington
RE
06:10pTimeline - Key dates in the U.S.-China trade war
RE
06:06pDay 1 of U.S.-China trade talks end with hopes for limited deal
RE
06:06pPort of Los Angeles September imports fall as trade war roils shipping
RE
06:00pMARY BARRA : GM CEO Barra takes role in talks to end UAW strike
RE
05:49pFederal Reserve Gives Large Banks a Break on Postcrisis Rules-- 2nd Update
DJ
05:46pU S SENATE COMMITTEE ON JUDICIARY : Feinstein Supports Sanctions Against Turkey, Blames Trump for Casualties in Syria
PU
05:46pCBO CONGRESSIONAL BUDGET OFFICE : Additional Information About the Effects on Social Security of H.R. 860, the Social Security 2100 Act
PU
05:44pStocks rise with eyes on trade talks; pound rallies
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Day 1 of U.S.-China trade talks end with hopes for limited deal
2HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY CO : Day 1 of U.S.-China trade talks end with hopes for limited deal
3EXPLAINER: Disruptions in the global shipping industry
4BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC. : BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC. : to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Results an..
5LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. : LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Guns N' Roses, Travis Scott, The Strokes, Lana D..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group