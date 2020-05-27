Communications Services Up As AT&T Rises On HBO Max Enthusiasm -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies rose amid optimism about one media company's streaming-service launched.

HBO Max, AT&T's newly launched streaming service, has received generally positive reviews for its wide range of content. Shares of AT&T rose. The service isn't available on Amazon.com's platforms as both companies cannot agree on where the content will reside and who will have access to user data.

Walt Disney shares rose after the entertainment conglomerate said it plans to begin reopening its Disney World theme park at reduced capacity in mid-July.

