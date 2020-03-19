Communications Services Up As Cinema Chains Bounce On Hopes For Support -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies rose as investors bought into some of the sectors hardest hit by the coronavirus market crash so far.

Shares of cinema chains such as AMC Entertainment rallied after a long slide, amid hopes that the federal government would respond to a trade organization's appeal for guaranteed loans to help the companies ride out forced closures due to the coronavirus pandemic. Walt Disney, which has closed both Disneyland and Disneyworld, rose to around $95 -- still a far cry from its peak above $150.

T-Mobile U.S. said it's "financially prepared" to close the planned merger with Sprint, in an attempt to reassure investors amid the uncertainties surrounding the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, as reported earlier. The carrier said it's checked with the banks funding the transaction and has not received any indication that funding will fall through.

