Communications Services Up As Huawei Logs Growth Despite U.S. Blacklisting -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies rose slightly as fears faded that U.S.-Chinese tensions would slow the deployment of 5G data networks.

Huawei Technologies, the world's largest maker of telecommunications equipment and second largest smartphone maker, reported accelerated revenue growth in the third quarter despite its U.S. export blacklisting. Huawei said smartphone shipments rose 26% to 185 million smartphones during the first nine months of the year.

