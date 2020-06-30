Communications Services Up As Huawei, ZTE Tensions Persist -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as the U.S. continued to put pressure on Chinese telecom providers.

In the latest move on the issue, the Federal Communications Commission said it designated Chinese telecom concerns Huawei Technologies and ZTE as national security threats.

Radio broadcaster iHeartMedia is launching a national news network focused on the Black community, the Black Information Network, or BIN.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com