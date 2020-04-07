Communications Services Up As Investors Hedge On Media Industry's Prospects -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies rose as investors hedged their bets on the outlook for the industry's prospects.

Japanese telecom investment firm Softbank Group responded to WeWork parent We Co.'s lawsuit, saying it plans to "vigorously defend" the suit as nothing in the filing credibly refutes the decision to terminate a tender offer for $3 billion in WeWork sales.

AT&T's CNN unit said it has acquired Canopy, the maker of a news reader app whose technology the company is planning to use for its forthcoming news-aggregation service.

