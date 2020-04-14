Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Communications Services Up As Investors Hedge On Views For Cinema, Media Industries -- Communications Services Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/14/2020 | 05:35pm EDT

Communications services companies rose as investors hedged their bets on the outlook for the cinema industry.

AMC Entertainment Holdings and Cinemark Holdings recouped some of their losses from Monday, when a downgrade for Cinemark triggered selling of the movie-theatre chains. For the cinema chains, survival will depend on having "ample cash to probably keep their theatres closed down" all year, said Eric Marshall, president of Dallas mutual-fund firm Hodges Capital.

Shares of Netflix added to recent gains, as investors bet lockdowns of major population centers worldwide would continue to boost subscriber growth for the streaming service. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:23pANZ capital requirements s95 report completed
PU
06:21pVirus-hit Princess Cruises to anchor all voyages till end of June
RE
06:18pFederal banking agencies to defer appraisals and evaluations for real estate transactions affected by COVID-19
PU
06:18pTXOGA TEXAS OIL & GAS ASSOCIATION : Remarks on Proration – Railroad Commission Meeting
PU
06:13pCHINA METAL RESOURCES UTILIZATION : Proposed issue of new shares under general mandate
PU
06:13pNEW ZEALAND GOVERNMENT : Emissions report shows progress, and the work ahead
PU
06:12pGeneral Motors says will make 1.5 million masks a month in Mexico
RE
06:01pCanada's Shaw Communication to temporarily lay off about 10% of workforce
RE
05:55pU.S. returns another $300 million of recovered 1MDB funds to Malaysia
RE
05:43pUEF : Eurogroup deal shows European solidarity. EU leaders must now raise its ambitions and launch recovery bonds
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. : HONDA MOTOR : GM begins production of ventilators for U.S. government
2New Analysis Shows U.S. Agriculture Reducing Per-Unit GHG Emissions – April 14, 2020
3GAIA GROW CORP. : GAIA GROW : Confirms Effective Date for Listing on CSE
4Hansoh Expands AI Partnership with Atomwise after Early Success for Key Target in Therapy-Evading Cancers
5WeissLaw LLP Reminds LM, ETFC, and TERP Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group