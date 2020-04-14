Communications Services Up As Investors Hedge On Views For Cinema, Media Industries -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies rose as investors hedged their bets on the outlook for the cinema industry.

AMC Entertainment Holdings and Cinemark Holdings recouped some of their losses from Monday, when a downgrade for Cinemark triggered selling of the movie-theatre chains. For the cinema chains, survival will depend on having "ample cash to probably keep their theatres closed down" all year, said Eric Marshall, president of Dallas mutual-fund firm Hodges Capital.

Shares of Netflix added to recent gains, as investors bet lockdowns of major population centers worldwide would continue to boost subscriber growth for the streaming service.

