Communications Services Up As Investors Return To "Stay-At-Home" Bets -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies rose as investors hedged their bets on the outlook for consumer behavior in the U.S. Rising Covid-19 case counts and hospital censuses in many major states spurred demand for "stay-at-home" stocks such as Netflix and Zoom Video Communications, both of which hit all-time highs Wednesday.

Fox News fired Ed Henry, the co-anchor of its weekday morning program "America's Newsroom," after receiving a sexual-misconduct complaint against him from a former employee, the network's executives said.

With animated television shows helping networks as the coronavirus pandemic has stopped production of live-action shows, ViacomCBS unit Comedy Central has news: the return of "Beavis and Butt-Head."

An "expansive deal" with creator Mike Judge will bring back the series that first appeared on MTV, and will include spin-offs and specials.

