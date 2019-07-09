Communications Services Up As Social Media Concerns Fade - Communications Services Roundup

Communications-services companies ticked up as concerns about social media regulations subsided. Executives from Alphabet's Google, Amazon.com, Facebook and Apple were called to testify before a Democrat-led House of Representatives panel, which is conducting a broader inquiry into antitrust concerns in the tech sector. Twitter updated its policy on hateful conduct to better protect religious groups, the latest effort by the company to police speech and prevent abuse on its platform. WarnerMedia's new streaming-video service will be the exclusive home of reruns of the classic sitcom "Friends" as well as more than a dozen original shows and movies, including projects in development from stars such as Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and Anna Kendrick, according to the AT&T unit. Mark Penn, the recently installed chief executive at troubled advertising holding company MDC Partners, is realigning some of its agencies and their top leaders, with plans to merge some formerly independent groups.

