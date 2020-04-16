Log in
Communications Services Up As Video-Conferencing Boom Stirs Deal Activity -- Communications Services Roundup

04/16/2020 | 05:26pm EDT

Communications services companies rose slightly as the video-conferencing niche remained a hot area because of virtual work-place and classroom demand.

Zoom Video Communications -- the online video-conferencing tool that has won mass popularity during the coronavirus pandemic -- over the past two weeks has hired dozens of outside security consultants, including former security and privacy experts from companies such as Facebook, Microsoft, and Google, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Separately, Verizon Communications agreed to buy video-conferencing company Blue Jeans Network, a Zoom rival, for less than $500 million, ramping up competition in the niche, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Wireless venture Ligado Networks won Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai's backing to develop a swath of radio frequencies, overcoming opposition from the Pentagon and other U.S. agencies, as reported earlier.

Newspaper publisher McClatchy said it received a takeover offer from two hedge-fund managers, seeking to take the company out of chapter 11 bankruptcy this year. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

