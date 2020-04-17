Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Communications Services Up, But Not By Much, As Netflix Rally Stalls -- Communications Services Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/17/2020 | 05:23pm EDT

Communications services companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as signs that U.S. states were preparing to reopen businesses weighed on some stocks.

Shares of Netflix and Zoom Video Technologies, companies that have become synonymous with "stay-at-home" orders.

Cinema chain AMC Entertainment Holdings rallied after reports it's seeking to secure rescue financing while renegotiating terms with lenders.

AMC's more than 1,000 movie theaters have been shut through at least the end of June. Shares of AMC rival Cinemark Holdings rose.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:16pFord issues $8 billion debt securities after virus causes $2 billion loss
RE
06:14pFord issues $8 billion debt securities after virus causes $2 billion loss
RE
06:13pU.S. bailout watchdog vows to scrutinize share buybacks, dividends
RE
05:55pOccidental shareholders get first say on Anadarko deal with vote on Berkshire financing
RE
05:54pVirgin Atlantic told to resubmit proposal for bailout package
RE
05:52pWall Street gains on Boeing surge and coronavirus drug hopes
RE
05:47pUtilities Up As Sector Regains Momentum - Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:23pCommunications Services Up, But Not By Much, As Netflix Rally Stalls -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:21pEl Salvador COVID-19 Emergency Response Project
PU
05:21pWORLD BANK : El Salvador and Honduras to receive support from the World Bank to strengthen their response to COVID-19 (coronavirus)
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Google to waive ad serving fees for news publishers amid virus crisis
2OTIS GOLD CORP. : OTIS GOLD : Excellon and Otis Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Business Combination
3Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Anhydrous Milk Fat (Butter Oil) Market 2019-2023 | Expanding Productio..
4WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION : WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION : to Make Loans to Approximately 8,900 Small B..
5ONE WORLD VENTURES, INC. : ONE WORLD VENTURES : Rolling Stones to take part in global coronavirus special

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group