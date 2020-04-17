Communications Services Up, But Not By Much, As Netflix Rally Stalls -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as signs that U.S. states were preparing to reopen businesses weighed on some stocks.

Shares of Netflix and Zoom Video Technologies, companies that have become synonymous with "stay-at-home" orders.

Cinema chain AMC Entertainment Holdings rallied after reports it's seeking to secure rescue financing while renegotiating terms with lenders.

AMC's more than 1,000 movie theaters have been shut through at least the end of June. Shares of AMC rival Cinemark Holdings rose.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com