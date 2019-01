Communications-services companies rose, but not by as much as the broader market, as traders rotated into more economically sensitive sectors. Casa Systems shares fell after the broadband-services concern warned that its fiscal 2018 revenue would be short of prior estimates. Pop singer R. Kelly and Sony's RCA Records label are parting ways, amid renewed scrutiny of sexual-abuse allegations against the R&B artist in the wake of "Lifetime" documentary.

