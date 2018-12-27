Communications Services Up, But Not by Much, On Cyclical Bias -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications-services companies rose, but not by as much as the broader market, as traders rotated into more economically cyclical areas. The SPDR Select Sector Communications Services exchange-traded fund, which tracks the newly reconstituted communications-services industry group on the Standard & Poor's 500, has endured an inauspicious maiden year, losing about 20% since launching in the summer. Cinema chain AMC Entertainment Holdings' movie-subscription program has grown faster than the theater chain expected, as it battles against other movie-theater operators and streaming services like Netflix for consumer attention.

