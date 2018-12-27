Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Communications Services Up, But Not by Much, On Cyclical Bias -- Communications Services Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/27/2018 | 04:45pm EST

Communications-services companies rose, but not by as much as the broader market, as traders rotated into more economically cyclical areas. The SPDR Select Sector Communications Services exchange-traded fund, which tracks the newly reconstituted communications-services industry group on the Standard & Poor's 500, has endured an inauspicious maiden year, losing about 20% since launching in the summer. Cinema chain AMC Entertainment Holdings' movie-subscription program has grown faster than the theater chain expected, as it battles against other movie-theater operators and streaming services like Netflix for consumer attention.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:02pSecond dramatic day for stocks ends on high note
RE
11:01pOil prices slide as concerns about global economy, oversupply weigh
RE
11:00pOil prices slide as concerns about global economy, oversupply weigh
RE
11:00pU.S. Government Bonds Rise as Investors Avoid Risk
DJ
10:56pSecond dramatic day for global stocks ends on high note
RE
10:46pUtilities Rise, But Continue to Lag for December -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
10:45pCommunications Services Up, But Not by Much, On Cyclical Bias -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
10:36pYen, Swiss franc rise as investors embrace safety
RE
10:34pWall Street roars back late to keep rally going
RE
10:26pFinancials up on Hopes of Market Stability -- Financials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Empty shipyard and suicides as 'Hyundai Town' grapples with grim future
2HEXO CORP : HEXO reaches construction and licensing milestones for its massive 1 million sq. ft. greenhouse &n..
3SEABOARD CORP : Hog industry worldwide getting slaughtered in trade war
4VINCI : France's Vinci in $3.7 billion swoop on UK's Gatwick airport
5ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO. : Most shorted stocks log record gain as Wall Street surges

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.