Communications Services Up, But Not by Much, On Cyclical Bias -- Communications Services Roundup

02/15/2019 | 05:09pm EST

Communications-services companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated into sectors more sensitive to global growth in light of progress in Beijing talks. Investment firm Apollo Global Management agreed to buy a majority stake in 13 of Cox Enterprises' television stations and its Ohio radio and newspaper properties, the companies said Friday. Apollo has two other deals in the works with television-station owners Nexstar Media Group and Northwest Broadcasting, The Wall Street Journal reported. Univision is in talks with investment firm Great Hill Partners over the sale of its Gizmodo Media unit after the Spanish-language broadcaster struggled to maintain profitability at the Gizmodo family of Web sites, which it acquired when it bought Gawker Media out of bankruptcy.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

