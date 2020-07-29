Log in
Communications Services Up, But Only Slightly, As Investors Hedge On Pandemic View -- Communications Services Roundup

07/29/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

Communications services companies rose, but only slightly, as investors hedged their bets on the outlook for the pandemic.

Shares of companies such as Netflix and Zoom Video Communications, which had been strong when investors were anticipating prolonged economic lockdowns, lost ground Wednesday.

AMC Entertainment Holdings and Universal Pictures agreed to shorten the "theatrical window" to 17 days from the current 75. This means, at least when it comes to movies made by Comcast's Universal that play at AMC theaters, the world's biggest movie-theater chain, that viewers will be able to stream movies two-and-a-half weeks after cinema premieres. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. 0.24% 4.16 Delayed Quote.-42.68%
NETFLIX, INC. -0.83% 484.48 Delayed Quote.50.98%
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. 0.08% 252.39 Delayed Quote.270.63%

