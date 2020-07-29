Communications Services Up, But Only Slightly, As Investors Hedge On Pandemic View -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies rose, but only slightly, as investors hedged their bets on the outlook for the pandemic.

Shares of companies such as Netflix and Zoom Video Communications, which had been strong when investors were anticipating prolonged economic lockdowns, lost ground Wednesday.

AMC Entertainment Holdings and Universal Pictures agreed to shorten the "theatrical window" to 17 days from the current 75. This means, at least when it comes to movies made by Comcast's Universal that play at AMC theaters, the world's biggest movie-theater chain, that viewers will be able to stream movies two-and-a-half weeks after cinema premieres.

