Communications Services Up Despite Mixed Batch Of Earnings -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies rose as investors looked past a mixed batch of earnings in hopes that the U.S. recession would not be as bad as feared.

AT&T shares fell after the telecom giant said consumer-budget pressure related to the coronavirus pandemic spurred another wave of "cord cutting," weighing on its paid-TV business. AT&T withdrew the financial targets it gave investors in November, citing the economic uncertainty caused by the recent wave of job losses.

Netflix shares fell slightly after a long run-up as the streaming service posted a near 16-million quarterly increase in the number of subscribers worldwide.

"The pandemic has also caused Netflix to stop content production, though the company noted that it has a large pipeline of content that was filmed prior to the pandemic and is now in post-production (which is able to be conducted remotely) for 2020 and 2021," said analysts at brokerage Nomura Securities, in a note to clients, which also cited the popularity of series "Tiger King" and movie "Spenser Confidential."

Endeavor Group Holdings escalated cutbacks as financial pressures from the coronavirus pandemic bear down on the talent agency and live entertainment conglomerate.

The new round of cuts, which began last week and are slated to continue over the coming weeks, include job cuts, furloughs and reduced pay affecting about one-third of its 7,500 employees, a company spokesman said.

Theme parks could see pent-up demand when the Covid-19 health crisis subsides, according to analysis from brokerage B. Riley FBR, as reported earlier.

