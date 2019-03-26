Log in
Communications Services Up, Economic Fears Subside -- Communications Services Roundup

03/26/2019 | 08:50pm EDT

Shares of communication services companies climbed as fears about global growth subsided.

Michelle Obama's memoir "Becoming" has sold nearly 10 million copies since its release in November, publisher Penguin Random House said Tuesday, adding that the former first lady's tome could set a sales record in its genre.

More than 20 Australian journalists, including editors of major newspaper titles, face prison terms and fines for allegedly breaching a judicial order suppressing coverage of a top Vatican official's conviction for child sex abuse. Prosecutors have accused some of the country's largest newspapers, radio stations and online media groups of contempt of court for publishing news of Cardinal George Pell's guilty verdict on five counts of sexually abusing two choir boys in the 1990s.

Write to copydesk@dowjones.com

