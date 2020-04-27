Communications Services Up, Netflix Eases, On Reopening Hopes -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services rose as investors rotated into economically sensitive areas, betting that more coronavirus testing in the U.S. would hasten plans to reopen the economy.

Shares of Netflix, the streaming service that's been among the biggest economic winners during the global lockdown, ticked down Monday.

Saudi Arabia's sovereign-wealth fund agreed to buy about 5.7% of concern promoter Live Nation for $500 million, betting that the company can ride out what could be a year or more without staging events and become one of the beneficiaries of economic reopening.

