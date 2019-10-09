Log in
Communications Services Up On Cyclical Bias -- Communications Services Roundup

10/09/2019 | 05:02pm EDT

Communications services companies rose as traders rotated back into sectors perceived as the most sensitive to economic growth rates.

Lions Gate Entertainment, producer of the "John Wick" and "Hunger Games" franchises, is considering splitting off its Starz premium cable channel into a separate company, in an effort to cut debt.

AT&T agreed to sell its Puerto Rican and U.S. Virgin Islands businesses to Liberty Latin America for $1.95 billion in cash, allowing the telecommunications giant to shave its debt load. AT&T has faced pressure from activist investor Elliott Management about its agglomeration of "noncore" assets.

Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg is slated to return to Capitol Hill this month to testify before a House panel about the company's foray into cryptocurrency, just weeks after facing a chilly reception from lawmakers about his vision for internet regulation.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio (R., Fla.) is calling for a national-security review of the 2017 deal that enabled the Chinese owner of video-sharing app TikTok to expand its reach in the U.S., alleging the platform's moderators are censoring content to appease Beijing.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

