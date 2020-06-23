Communications Services Up On Cyclical Demand -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies rose as investors rotated into cyclical areas.

"Stay at home" stocks including Zoom Video Communications and Netflix gave back some of their recent gains.

Cable company Charter Communications is asking the Federal Communications Commission for release from conditions, including data caps, dating back to its 2016 merger with Time Warner Cable, as reported earlier. Charter is basing its request on the significant changes in the video marketplace in the intervening years.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com