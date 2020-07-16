Communications Services Up On Defensive Demand -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies ticked up as investors rotated into defensive stocks that pay relatively high dividends, such as cell-phone carriers.

AT&T and Verizon Communications were among the gainers.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is probing the widespread hack of Twitter that occurred Wednesday, according to people familiar with the investigation, amid growing concerns that the vulnerability of the company's systems could pose broader risks to international security.

Vox Media, publisher of New York magazine, the Verge and SB Nation, is laying off about 6% of its work force, or about 70 people, as a result of the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com