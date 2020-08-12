Log in
Communications Services Up On Growth Bias -- Communications Services Roundup

08/12/2020 | 05:26pm EDT

Communications services companies rose as investors rotated back into fast-growing sectors that had led the stock market until they faltered in recent sessions.

Sumner Redstone, who long controlled CBS and Viacom, turning the companies into a global media empire spanning television, movies, radio and books, and who famously proclaimed that "content is king," has died at the age of 97.

Walt Disney's ESPN and Fox stand to miss out on hundreds of hours of Saturday sports programming and big chunks of advertising revenue this fall if other college football conferences follow the Big 10 and Pac-12, who effectively postponed this year's season until next year, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

