Communications Services Up On Growth Hopes -- Communications Roundup

08/06/2020 | 05:35pm EDT

Communications services companies rose amid hopes that the sector would grow fast, regardless of economic stimulus prospects.

Walt Disney added to its Wednesday gains, inspired by its strong earnings report, amid hopes that progress on vaccines would boost traffic at its theme parks.

Shares of Roku fell after the maker of streaming set-top boxes posted a quarterly loss, despite better-than-expected revenue.

NBCUniversal has reorganized its entertainment unit, splitting creative and business operations, and shuffled its executive ranks as part of a consolidation effort aimed at better positioning the company for the streaming era. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
ROKU, INC. -6.98% 153.87 Delayed Quote.23.54%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 2.52% 130.82 Delayed Quote.-11.77%
