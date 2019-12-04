Communications Services Up On Increased Risk Appetite -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies rose as prospects for a trade deal spurred demand for cyclical sectors.

French carrier Orange issued a new strategic plan for the period to 2025, proposing the formation of a new mobile-towers business.

British carrier Vodafone Group struck a partnership deal with Amazon.com's cloud unit, Amazon Web Services, to enable computer and storage services at the edge of Vodafone's network.

Sony Music Entertainment stuck a deal to be the exclusive North American purveyor of Beatles T-shirts and other memorabilia, items that have become increasingly important for music companies in the age of streaming.

