Communications services companies rallied as investors rotated back into economically cyclical areas, betting the public health crisis in the U.S. was close to its nadir.

Verizon has stopped sending technicians into consumer's homes and small businesses to install or repair services, the company told employees Monday, as the number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. continues to swell, as reported earlier.

