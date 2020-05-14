Log in
Communications Services Up On Streaming Hopes -- Communications Services Roundup

05/14/2020 | 05:59pm EDT

Communications services companies rose amid hopes that media companies' adjustment to streaming would close the gap with Silicon Valley rivals.

Comcast's NBCUniversal said some original shows would be ready for the July launch of its streaming service, Peacock, although the status of some series anticipated for the platform remains uncertain because of production delays caused by the pandemic. "Brave New World," a dramatic series based on the Aldous Huxley novel and starring Demi Moore, will air July 15, when the streaming service is available across the U.S.

Incoming AT&T Chief Executive John Stankey, whose company will also soon launch a major streaming service, said the company had confidence it would continue to generate "strong cash flows" to continue to "comfortably" continue to pay its dividend and pay down its debt.

Satellite operator Intelsat filed for bankruptcy protection after falling short of the cash it needed to make airwaves available to be sold to wireless operators in a coming government auction.

Integral Ad Science, which offers tools that help advertisers track where and how their ads run online, is laying off close to 10% of its work force as the coronavirus pandemic continues to batter the ad industry. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

