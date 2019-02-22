Communications Services Up On Trade Bets - Communications Services Roundup

Communications-services companies rose as traders bet the sector would benefit from a U.S.-China trade deal.

Producers of Twentieth Century Fox Television drama "Empire" said they would remove actor Jussie Smollett from the final two episodes of the current season after he was charged by Chicago police with filing a false report for allegedly staging an attack on himself and making it appear that he was a victim of racism and homophobia.

A large delegation of U.S. officials is heading to Spain this weekend for the world's largest telecommunications trade show, planning to ratchet up a monthslong offensive against Huawei Technologies that has produced mixed results.

