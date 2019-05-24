Communications Services Up Slightly as 5G Concerns Linger -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications-services companies rose, but lagged the broader market amid concerns about the implications of the U.S. clash with China for fifth-generation data networks. Huawei Technologies is a critical player in building out networks for the new data protocol in many nations. Facebook shares moderated gains late in the session after The Wall Street Journal reported that an up-to-$5 billion settlement with the Federal Trade Commission could be delayed because of a split on the commission on the exact terms of the settlement. Rival social network Snap is in talks with major record labels to expand the ways users can include music in posts on its flagship Snapchat app, The Wall Street Journal reported. Snap is seeking to counter competitive pressure from Facebook's Instagram and ByteDance's TikTok.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com