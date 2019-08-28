Communications Services Up Slightly as China-US Tensions Persist -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies ticked up as traders hedged their bets on the impact of geopolitical tensions on the sector.

U.S. officials are seeking to block an undersea cable backed by Google, Facebook and a Chinese partner, in a national security review that could rewrite the rules of internet connectivity between the U.S. and China, The Wall Street Journal reported. The Justice Department has raised concerns over its Chinese investor, Beijing-based Dr. Peng Telecom & Media Group, and the direct link to Hong Kong the cable would provide.

Separately, the outlook for 5G networks in many parts of the world remains in limbo while arguments between the U.S. and China over network builder Huawei Technologies continue.

