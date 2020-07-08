Communications Services Up With Disney World Set To Reopen -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies rose slightly as investors continued to seek out fast-growing niches.

Walt Disney shares rose as the entertainment conglomerate's flagship Disneyworld theme park reopened with capacity limits and other restrictions.

The U.S. is considering banning Chinese social media apps including the highly popular video service TikTok, citing concerns that Beijing is using the app to surveil Americans, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday during an interview on Fox News.

Advertising agencies have managed to grow their businesses during the past decade despite a painful transition to digital economy, but analysts at brokerage Credit Suisse argued that "a high risk of disintermediation by Facebook and Google" means the sub-sector could be in renewed difficulty.

"This is an increasingly crowded space with strong competition, not only from consultancies but also many specialist independent agencies, tech firms and marketing technology providers," said the Credit Suisse analysts, in a note to clients.

AT&T's WarnerMedia named Johannes Larcher to head HBO Max International as it vies for international viewers for its latest streaming channel, as reported earlier.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com