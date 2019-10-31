Communications Services Up after Facebook Earnings -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies rose after strong earnings from Facebook.

The social network's shares gained after it posted third-quarter sales and earnings in excess of Wall Street targets. "Management addressed concerns around political ads on the platform and defended Facebook's decision to continue running them, citing the importance of free expression and noting that political ads are expected to make up less than 0.5% of advertising revenue in 2020," said analysts at brokerage Nomura Securities, in a note to clients.

Twitter shares were more or less flat after the social-media company said it would no longer sell political advertising for the service.

