Communications Services Up as Disney Unveils Streaming Service -- Communications Services Roundup

04/12/2019 | 04:53pm EDT

Communications-services companies rose as traders bet one conventional studio would be able to compete with streaming services. Walt Disney rallied after the entertainment conglomerate unveiled its Disney+ streaming service at its investor day. With the subscription service, Disney will compete head-to-head with Netflix and Amazon when it launches the service in November at a price of $6.99 a month. Comscore's new interim chief executive is trying to reassure shareholders and employees after a leadership shake-up at the troubled media measurement firm.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

