Communications Services Up as Facebook, Alphabet Recoup Some Losses -- Communications Services Roundup

06/04/2019 | 04:54pm EDT

Communications-services companies rose as fears about new investigations into Facebook and Alphabet moderated. Shares of social network Facebook for about 2%, in line with the broad market. Shares of Google parent Alphabet trailed the broader market, rising about 1%, but held above the psychologically significant $1,000 level. AT&T, Verizon Communications and T-Mobile US were the biggest spenders on a pair of Federal Communications Commission auctions touted as part of the U.S. strategy for developing new 5G data networks, The Wall Street Journal reported. The auctions covered two swaths of wireless spectrum at frequencies once considered too extreme for cellphone service. The infrastructure arm of Swedish private-equity firm EQT dropped its roughly $2.26 billion bid for publicly traded Australian telecommunications provider Vocus Group.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

