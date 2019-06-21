Communications Services Up as Facebook Rebound Continues -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications-services companies rose as a rebound for social network and Internet advertising stocks continued. Facebook shares have risen sharply this week as optimism about new initiatives offsets worries about regulations. The Justice Department filed a civil antitrust lawsuit alleging that coupon and magazine printer Quad/Graphics' proposed takeover of rival LSC Communications would hinder competition and allow the combined company to dominate the printing market.

