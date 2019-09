Communications services companies rose as fears about the growth outlook eased.

Facebook issued a white paper outlining how its goals of protecting users' privacy and giving them the right to take their data where they choose could be in conflict.

Alphabet's YouTube agreed to provide new protections for children on its platform and pay a $170 million fine, amid increased government debate over how to rein in technology giants.

